Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
March 4 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the first final of the one-day Tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Scores:
Australia 321-6 in 50 overs (D. Warner 163) v Sri Lanka 306 all out in 49.2 overs (Nuwan Kulasekara 73, Upul Tharanga 60, B. Lee 3-59, D. Hussey 4-43)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
