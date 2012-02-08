Feb 8 Scoreboard from the second match of
the triangular series between India and Sri Lanka at Perth on
Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat first.
Sri Lanka:
U. Tharanga c Tendulkar b Khan 4
T. Dilshan c Kohli b Jadeja 48
K. Sangakkara c Dhoni b Khan 26
D. Chandimal st Dhoni b Ashwin 64
M. Jayawardene c Sharma b Ashwin 23
T. Perera st Dhoni b Ashwin 7
A. Mathews not out 33
L. Thirimanne run out 7
N. Kulasekara c Sharma b V Kumar 7
L. Malinga not out 1
Extras (lb-6, w-7) 13
Total (For eight wickets; 50 overs) 233
Did not bat: D. Prasad.
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-74 3-100 4-152 5-172 6-189 7-204
8-224.
Bowling: Zaheer Khan 10-1-44-2, Praveen Kumar
10-0-54-0(w-2), Vinay Kumar 10-1-56-1(w-2), Ravindra Jadeja
10-0-41-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-32-3(w-2).
India:
V. Sehwag c Kulasekara b Malinga 10
S. Tendulkar b Mathews 48
V. Kohli run out 77
R. Sharma c Dilshan b Perera 10
S. Raina c sub b Mathews 24
M.S. Dhoni c Malinga b Prasad 4
R. Jadeja not out 24
R. Ashwin not out 30
Extras (lb-5, w-2) 7
Total (for six wickets; 46.4 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-89 3-122 4-157 5-167 6-181.
Did not bat: R. Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar, Z Khan.
Bowling: Malinga 9-0-49-1 (w-1), Kulasekara 8-0-38-0, Prasad
10-0-47-1, Mathews 9.4-1-31-2, Perera 5-0-37-1 (w-1), Dilshan
5-0-27-0.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Justin Palmer; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket