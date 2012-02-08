Feb 8 Scoreboard from the second match of the triangular series between India and Sri Lanka at Perth on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat first.

Sri Lanka: U. Tharanga c Tendulkar b Khan 4 T. Dilshan c Kohli b Jadeja 48 K. Sangakkara c Dhoni b Khan 26 D. Chandimal st Dhoni b Ashwin 64 M. Jayawardene c Sharma b Ashwin 23 T. Perera st Dhoni b Ashwin 7 A. Mathews not out 33 L. Thirimanne run out 7 N. Kulasekara c Sharma b V Kumar 7 L. Malinga not out 1 Extras (lb-6, w-7) 13 Total (For eight wickets; 50 overs) 233

Did not bat: D. Prasad.

Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-74 3-100 4-152 5-172 6-189 7-204 8-224.

Bowling: Zaheer Khan 10-1-44-2, Praveen Kumar 10-0-54-0(w-2), Vinay Kumar 10-1-56-1(w-2), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-41-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-32-3(w-2).

India: V. Sehwag c Kulasekara b Malinga 10 S. Tendulkar b Mathews 48 V. Kohli run out 77 R. Sharma c Dilshan b Perera 10 S. Raina c sub b Mathews 24 M.S. Dhoni c Malinga b Prasad 4 R. Jadeja not out 24 R. Ashwin not out 30 Extras (lb-5, w-2) 7 Total (for six wickets; 46.4 overs) 234

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-89 3-122 4-157 5-167 6-181.

Did not bat: R. Vinay Kumar, P. Kumar, Z Khan.

Bowling: Malinga 9-0-49-1 (w-1), Kulasekara 8-0-38-0, Prasad 10-0-47-1, Mathews 9.4-1-31-2, Perera 5-0-37-1 (w-1), Dilshan 5-0-27-0.

