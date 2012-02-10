Feb 10 Scoreboard from the third match of the tri-series between Australia and Sri Lanka at Perth on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field

Australia innings D. Warner b Mathews 34 M. Wade c Sangakkara b Kulasekara 1 R. Ponting lbw b Malinga 1 M. Clarke c Jayawardene b Mathews 57 M. Hussey c & b Kulasekara 23 D. Hussey c Thirimanne b Malinga 27 D. Christian st Sangakkara b Senanayake 33 R. Harris c Kulasekara b Senanayake 3 C. McKay c Thirimanne b Prasad 25 M. Starc c Tharanga b Prasad 14 X. Doherty not out 2

Extras (lb-6, w-5) 11

Total (all out; 49.1 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-26 3-50 4-81 5-130 6-186 7-190 8-192 9-224 Bowling: Malinga 10-0-48-2 (4w), Kulasekara 10-0-39-2, Mathews 9-0-37-2 (1w), Prasad 9.1-0-55-2, Senanayake 10-0-45-2, Dilshan 1-0-1-0

Sri Lanka innings U. Tharanga c Clarke b Starc 5 T. Dilshan c Wade b Harris 40 K. Sangakkara run out 22 D. Chandimal lbw b Clarke 37 M. Jayawardene c Wade b Christian 13 L. Thirimanne b Doherty 3 A. Mathews c Christian b Starc 64 N. Kulasekara c Wade b Christian 8 S. Senanayake st Wade b Doherty 9 L. Malinga c Wade b McKay 1 D. Prasad not out 15

Extras (lb-3, w-6) 9

Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-61 3-88 4-110 5-119 6-129 7-143 8-175 9-180 Bowling: Harris 10-0-43-1, Starc 9.5-0-50-2 (2w), McKay 10-0-50-1 (2w), Christian 8-1-47-2 (1w), Doherty 10-0-24-2, Clarke 2-0-9-1

Australia won by five runs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)