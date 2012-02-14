Cricket-West Indies' Samuels allowed to resume bowling
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 14 Scoreboard from the triangular series one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at Adelaide on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Sri Lanka innings U. Tharanga c Dhoni b V. Kumar 0 T. Dilshan c Dhoni b Pathan 16 K. Sangakkara c Gambhir b Ashwin 31 D. Chandimal run out 81 M. Jayawardene lbw b V. Kumar 43 A. Mathews run out 17 T. Perera c Kohli b Ashwin 5 N. Kulasekara c Gambhir b V. Kumar 12 S. Senanayake not out 22 L. Malinga run out 0 R. Herath not out 1
Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8
Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-28 3-79 4-173 5-178 6-184 7-210 8-232 9-235 Bowling: V. Kumar 10-1-46-3 (1w), Pathan 9-0-38-1 (2w), Yadav 9-0-51-0, Ashwin 10-1-30-2, Jadeja 10-0-58-0, Sharma 2-0-10-0 (2w)
India innings G. Gambhir run out 91 S. Tendulkar c Sangakkara b Kulasekara 15 V. Kohli lbw b Perera 15 R. Sharma run out 15 S. Raina c Sangakkara b Malinga 8 MS Dhoni not out 58 R. Jadeja c Jayawardene b Perera 3 R. Ashwin c Senanayake b Malinga 14 I. Pathan run out 8 V. Kumar run out 1 U. Yadav not out 0
Extras (lb-1, w-6, nb-1) 8
Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-61 3-94 4-118 5-178 6-184 7-212 8-223 9-233 Bowling: Malinga 10-1-53-2 (1w), Kulasekara 10-0-39-1 (1w), Mathews 5-0-35-0 (1nb, 1w), Perera 9-0-45-2 (1w), Herath 10-1-33-0 (1w), Senanayake 6-0-30-0
Match tied. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 17 West Indies' Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl again after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is confident his back problem will not flare up during the team's four-test series in India, the 29-year-old said on Thursday.
Feb 15 England's new test captain Joe Root said he will try to put his "own stamp" on the team, but will seek advice from former skipper Alastair Cook and the other senior players whenever he needs to.