Feb 14 Scoreboard from the triangular series one-day international between India and Sri Lanka at Adelaide on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka innings U. Tharanga c Dhoni b V. Kumar 0 T. Dilshan c Dhoni b Pathan 16 K. Sangakkara c Gambhir b Ashwin 31 D. Chandimal run out 81 M. Jayawardene lbw b V. Kumar 43 A. Mathews run out 17 T. Perera c Kohli b Ashwin 5 N. Kulasekara c Gambhir b V. Kumar 12 S. Senanayake not out 22 L. Malinga run out 0 R. Herath not out 1

Extras (lb-3, w-5) 8

Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-28 3-79 4-173 5-178 6-184 7-210 8-232 9-235 Bowling: V. Kumar 10-1-46-3 (1w), Pathan 9-0-38-1 (2w), Yadav 9-0-51-0, Ashwin 10-1-30-2, Jadeja 10-0-58-0, Sharma 2-0-10-0 (2w)

India innings G. Gambhir run out 91 S. Tendulkar c Sangakkara b Kulasekara 15 V. Kohli lbw b Perera 15 R. Sharma run out 15 S. Raina c Sangakkara b Malinga 8 MS Dhoni not out 58 R. Jadeja c Jayawardene b Perera 3 R. Ashwin c Senanayake b Malinga 14 I. Pathan run out 8 V. Kumar run out 1 U. Yadav not out 0

Extras (lb-1, w-6, nb-1) 8

Total (nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-24 2-61 3-94 4-118 5-178 6-184 7-212 8-223 9-233 Bowling: Malinga 10-1-53-2 (1w), Kulasekara 10-0-39-1 (1w), Mathews 5-0-35-0 (1nb, 1w), Perera 9-0-45-2 (1w), Herath 10-1-33-0 (1w), Senanayake 6-0-30-0

Match tied.