Feb 19 Scoreboard after Australia beat
India by 110 runs in the seventh match of the one-day
international Tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, at the Gabba
in Brisbane on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Australia innings
M. Wade c & b Sharma 45
D. Warner c Tendulkar b Pathan 43
R. Ponting c Pathan b Khan 7
P. Forrest c Kohli b Pathan 52
M. Hussey c Raina b Pathan 59
D. Hussey not out 26
D. Christian not out 30
Extras (b-2, lb-12, w-12) 26
Total (five wickets, 50 overs) 288
Did not bat: B. Lee, M. Starc, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus
Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-83 3-117 4-217 5-223
Bowling: Z. Khan 10-0-46-1 (4w), V. Kumar 10-0-60-0 (1w), I.
Pathan 10-0-61-3 (5w), S. Raina 10-0-44-0, U. Yadav 7-0-46-0
(1w) R. Sharma 3-0-17-1 (1w)
India innings
G. Gambhir c Wade b Lee 5
S. Tendulkar c Doherty b Hilfenhaus 3
V. Kohli c Hussey b Hilfenhaus 12
R. Sharma c Wade b Lee 0
S. Raina c Wade b Christian 28
M. Dhoni c Christian b Hilfenhaus 56
R. Jadeja c Forrest b Starc 18
I. Pathan c Wade b Hilfenhaus 19
V. Kumar b Lee 6
Z. Khan c Wade b Hilfenhaus 9
U. Yadav not out 6
Extras (lb-4, w-10, nb-2) 16
Total (all out; 43.3 overs) 178
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-15 3-16 4-36 5-82 6-114 7-149 8-162
9-168 10-178
Bowling: B. Hilfenhaus 9.3-1-33-5 (1nb, 1w), B. Lee
10-0-49-3 (1nb, 3w), D. Christian 6-0-27-1 (2w), M. Starc
8-0-36-1 (2w), X. Doherty 10-0-29-0 (2w)
