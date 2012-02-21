Feb 21 Scoreboard in the eighth match of the one-day international Tri-series between India and Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Sehwag b Pathan 45 T. Dilshan c Patel b Ashwin 51 K. Sangakkara c Tendulkar b Yadav 8 D. Chandimal b Pathan 38 L. Thirimanne c Raina b Ashwin 62 A. Mathews not out 49 T. Perera b Raina 10 F. Maharoof not out 4 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-18 nb-1) 22 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 289

Did not bat: N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath

Fall of wickets: 1-95 2-104 3-124 4-195 5-244 6-265

Bowling: Kumar 8-1-48-0 (1nb), Pathan 10-0-54-2 (4w), Yadav 8-0-58-1 (2w), Jadeja 10-0-43-0 (1w), Ashwin 10-0-50-2 (4w), Sehwag 2-0-9-0, Raina 1-0-10-1 (1w), Kohli 1-0-14-0 (2w)

India innings V. Sehwag c Kulasekara b Malinga 0 S. Tendulkar b Kulasekara 22 G. Gambhir c Perera b Kulasekara 29 V. Kohli c Kulasekara b Perera 66 S. Raina c Thirimanne b Maharoof 32 R. Jadeja b Kulasekara 17 I. Pathan c & b Perera 47 P. Patel c Malinga b Perera 4 R. Ashwin c Sangakkara b Malinga 5 V. Kumar c sub b Perera 0 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras (lb-7 w-9) 16 Total (all out, 45.1 overs) 238

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-38 3-54 4-146 5-172 6-191 7-215 8-232 9-233

Bowling: Malinga 8-0-55-2 (2w), Kulasekara 9-0-40-3 (4w), Maharoof 10-1-52-1, Mathews 4-0-12-0, Perera 7.1-0-37-4, Herath 7-0-35-0 (1w)

Sri Lanka won by 51 runs. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John Mehaffey; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)