Feb 26 Scoreboard after Australia beat India by 87 runs in a Tri-series one-day international at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia innings D. Warner c Raina b Jadeja 68 S. Watson c Yadav b Kumar 1 P. Forrest b Kumar 7 M. Hussey run out 10 D. Hussey c Dhoni b Yadav 54 M. Wade c Dhoni b Yadav 56 D. Christian c Jadeja b Sehwag 24 C. McKay st Dhoni b Sehwag 1 B. Lee c Kohli b Sehwag 4 X. Doherty not out 13 Extras (lb-9, w-5) 14 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 252

Did not bat: B. Hilfenhaus

Fall of wickets: 1-5 2-26 3-57 4-107 5-201 6-212 7-217 8-232 9-252

Bowling: P. Kumar 10-1-37-2 (w-2), I. Pathan 5-1-28-0, R. Ashwin 10-0-45-0 (w-1), U. Yadav 6-0-39-2 (w-2), R. Jadeja 10-0-51-1, V. Sehwag 9-0-43-3

India innings V. Sehwag c & b Hilfenhaus 5 S. Tendulkar run out 14 G. Gambhir b McKay 23 V. Kohli c Christian b Watson 21 S. Raina c Wade b Watson 8 M. Dhoni lbw Hilfenhaus 14 R. Jadeja c Watson b Christian 8 R. Ashwin c M. Hussey b Lee 26 I. Pathan c Watson b Doherty 22 P. Kumar b Doherty 1 U. Yadav not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-8, w-8, nb-3) 23 Total (all out; 39.3 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-7 2-35 3-79 4-83 5-89 6-104 7-126 8-156 9-163

Bowling: B. Lee 8-0-26-1 (nb-1, w-2), B. Hilfenhaus 8-1-50-2 (nb-1, w-5), C. McKay 6-0-27-1 (nb-1), D.Hussey 2-0-7-0, D. Christian 3-0-8-1 (w-1), S. Watson 5-2-9-2, X. Doherty 7.3-0-26-2

