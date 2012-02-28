Feb 28 Scoreboard after India beat Sri
Lanka by seven wickets in the 11th match of the one-day
international Tri-series, also featuring Australia, at the
Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.
India won the toss and elected to field.
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene c Sehwag b Jadeja 22
T. Dilshan not out 160
K. Sangakkara b Kumar 105
T. Perera run out 3
A. Mathews c Ashwin b Zaheer 14
D. Chandimal not out 2
Extras (lb-3, w-11) 14
Total (four wickets; 50 overs) 320
Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, F. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L.
Malinga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-249 3-279 4-309
Bowling: Zaheer 9-0-61-1 (2w), Kumar 9-0-64-1 (4w), Yadav
8-0-56-0, Jadeja 9-0-43-1, Ashwin 10-0-52-0, Sehwag 3-0-24-0,
Raina 2-0-17-0
India innings
V. Sehwag c Dilshan b Maharoof 30
S. Tendulkar lbw b Malinga 39
G. Gambhir run out 63
V. Kohli not out 133
S. Raina not out 40
Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-6) 16
Total (three wickets; 36.4 overs) 321
Did not bat: MS Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, P. Kumar, Z.
Khan, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-86 3-201
Bowling: Malinga 7.4-0-96-1 (2w), Kulasekara 8-0-71-0 (1w),
Maharoof 3-0-21-0, Perera 7-0-59-0 (1w), Mathews 7-0-44-0,
Herath 4-0-20-0 (1w)
India won by seven wickets.
