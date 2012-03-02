March 2 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia by nine runs in a triangular series one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first

Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene run out 5 T. Dilshan c Wade b Pattinson 9 K. Sangakkara c Forrest b Pattinson 64 D. Chandimal c Mckay b Pattinson 75 L. Thirimanne b Pattinson 51 A. Mathews c Doherty b Christian 5 T. Perera c M. Hussey b Christian 5 S. Senanayake lbw Christian 0 N. Kulasekara lbw Christian 0 R. Herath not out 14 L. Malinga b Christian 2 Extras (b-2, lb-4, w-2) 8 Total (all out, 50 overs) 238

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-17 3-140 4-186 5-195 6-206 7-206 8-206 9-235

Bowling: Pattinson 10-0-51-4 (w-1), Hilfenhaus 7-0-29-0, McKay 8-0-39-0 (w-1), D. Hussey 1-0-6-0, Christian 9-0-31-5, Watson 7-0-28-0, Doherty 8-0-48-0.

Australia innings M. Wade lbw Kulasekara 9 D. Warner c Perera b Malinga 6 S. Watson b Malinga 65 P. Forrest c Sangakkara b Malinga 2 M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Thirimanne 29 D. Hussey c Dilshan b Kulasekara 74 D. Christian c & b Senanayake 3 J. Pattinson c Dilshan b Herath 12 C. McKay run out 6 X. Doherty c Dilshan b Malinga 7 B. Hilfenhaus not out 0 Extras (w-15, nb-1) 16 Total (all out, 49,.1 overs) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-18 3-26 4-113 5-140 6-151 7-178, 8-187 9-226

Bowling: Malinga 10-0-49-4 (w-3), Kulasekara 9.1-1-38-2 (w-1), Mathews 4-0-8-0, Senanayaka 10-0-50-1 (w-2), Perera 0.5-0-8-0, Thirimanne 4.1-0-25-1, Herath 10-0-43-1 (nb-1, w-2), Dilshan 1-0-8-0.

