March 2 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat
Australia by nine runs in a triangular series one-day
international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene run out 5
T. Dilshan c Wade b Pattinson 9
K. Sangakkara c Forrest b Pattinson 64
D. Chandimal c Mckay b Pattinson 75
L. Thirimanne b Pattinson 51
A. Mathews c Doherty b Christian 5
T. Perera c M. Hussey b Christian 5
S. Senanayake lbw Christian 0
N. Kulasekara lbw Christian 0
R. Herath not out 14
L. Malinga b Christian 2
Extras (b-2, lb-4, w-2) 8
Total (all out, 50 overs) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-17 3-140 4-186 5-195 6-206 7-206
8-206 9-235
Bowling: Pattinson 10-0-51-4 (w-1), Hilfenhaus 7-0-29-0,
McKay 8-0-39-0 (w-1), D. Hussey 1-0-6-0, Christian 9-0-31-5,
Watson 7-0-28-0, Doherty 8-0-48-0.
Australia innings
M. Wade lbw Kulasekara 9
D. Warner c Perera b Malinga 6
S. Watson b Malinga 65
P. Forrest c Sangakkara b Malinga 2
M. Hussey c Sangakkara b Thirimanne 29
D. Hussey c Dilshan b Kulasekara 74
D. Christian c & b Senanayake 3
J. Pattinson c Dilshan b Herath 12
C. McKay run out 6
X. Doherty c Dilshan b Malinga 7
B. Hilfenhaus not out 0
Extras (w-15, nb-1) 16
Total (all out, 49,.1 overs) 229
Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-18 3-26 4-113 5-140 6-151 7-178,
8-187 9-226
Bowling: Malinga 10-0-49-4 (w-3), Kulasekara 9.1-1-38-2
(w-1), Mathews 4-0-8-0, Senanayaka 10-0-50-1 (w-2), Perera
0.5-0-8-0, Thirimanne 4.1-0-25-1, Herath 10-0-43-1 (nb-1, w-2),
Dilshan 1-0-8-0.
