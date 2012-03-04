Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
March 4 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the first final of the one-day international Tri-series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Australia innings D. Warner b Prasad 163 M. Wade c Herath b Kulasekara 64 S. Watson c Thirimanne b Maharoof 21 D. Christian c Sangakkara b Prasad 10 D. Hussey c & b Herath 1 M. Clarke c Jayawardene b Malinga 37 M. Hussey not out 19 Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 321
Did not bat: B. Lee, J. Pattinson, X. Doherty, B. Hilfenhaus
Fall of wickets: 1-136 2-186 3-223 4-224 5-288 6-321
Bowling: Malinga 8-0-74-1 (3w), Kulasekara 10-0-60-1 (1w), Maharoof 9-0-64-1, Dilshan 9-0-35-0, Prasad 7-0-51-2, Herath 7-0-36-1 (1w)
Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Wade b Lee 14 T. Dilshan b Lee 27 K. Sangakkara c Watson b Lee 42 D. Chandimal c Pattinson b D. Hussey 14 L. Thirimanne c Wade b Hussey 14 U. Tharanga c Hussey b Watson 60 F. Maharoof c Christian b Hussey 8 N. Kulasekara c Doherty b Hussey 73 D. Prasad not out 31 R. Herath c Doherty b Watson 5 L. Malinga c Hussey b Watson 1 Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-11, nb-2) 17 Total (all out; 49.2 overs) 306
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-52 3-93 4-115 5-125 6-144 7-248 8-285 9-301 10-306
Bowling: Lee 9-1-59-3 (1nb, 4w) Hilfenhaus 4-0-46-0 (1w), Pattinson 5-0-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Watson 9.2-0-33-3, Doherty 10-0-39-0 (2w), Hussey 8-0-43-4 (1w), Christian 4-0-33-0
