March 6 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat
Australia by eight wickets in the second final of the one-day
international Tri-series final at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat first
Australia innings
M. Wade b Dilshan 14
D. Warner c Dilshan b Malinga 100
S. Watson run out 15
M. Clarke run out 117
M. Hussey b Malinga 6
D. Hussey b Malinga 7
D. Christian not out 4
Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2 nb-1) 8
Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 271
Did not bat: B. Lee, J. Pattinson, X. Doherty, C. McKay
Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-56 3-240 4-256 5-266 6-271
Bowling: Dilshan 10-0-40-1, Kulasekara 10-0-57-0 (w-1),
Malinga 10-1-40-3, Maharoof 10-0-71-0 (nb-1), Herath 10-0-58-0
(w-1)
Sri Lanka innings
M. Jayawardene lbw Pattinson 80
T. Dilshan c M. Hussey b Lee 106
K. Sangakkara not out 51
D. Chandimal not out 17
Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-9 nb-3) 20
Total (for two wickets, 44.2 overs) 274
Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, U. Tharanga, C. Kapugedera, F.
Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath
Fall of wickets: 1-179 2-234
Bowling: Lee 8-1-41-1 (w-3), C McKay 9-0-51-0 (nb-1),
Pattinson 8-1-47-1 (nb-2, w-3), Doherty 9-0-55-0, Christian
4-0-29-0, D. Hussey 1-0-8-0 (w-1), Watson 5.2-0-35-0
Best of three match finals series tied at 1-1. Third match
at Adelaide Oval on Thursday
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mark Meadows)
(For
the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories