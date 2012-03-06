March 6 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in the second final of the one-day international Tri-series final at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first

Australia innings

M. Wade b Dilshan 14

D. Warner c Dilshan b Malinga 100

S. Watson run out 15

M. Clarke run out 117

M. Hussey b Malinga 6

D. Hussey b Malinga 7

D. Christian not out 4

Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-2 nb-1) 8

Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 271

Did not bat: B. Lee, J. Pattinson, X. Doherty, C. McKay

Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-56 3-240 4-256 5-266 6-271

Bowling: Dilshan 10-0-40-1, Kulasekara 10-0-57-0 (w-1), Malinga 10-1-40-3, Maharoof 10-0-71-0 (nb-1), Herath 10-0-58-0 (w-1)

Sri Lanka innings

M. Jayawardene lbw Pattinson 80

T. Dilshan c M. Hussey b Lee 106

K. Sangakkara not out 51

D. Chandimal not out 17

Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-9 nb-3) 20

Total (for two wickets, 44.2 overs) 274

Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, U. Tharanga, C. Kapugedera, F. Maharoof, N. Kulasekara, L. Malinga, R. Herath

Fall of wickets: 1-179 2-234

Bowling: Lee 8-1-41-1 (w-3), C McKay 9-0-51-0 (nb-1), Pattinson 8-1-47-1 (nb-2, w-3), Doherty 9-0-55-0, Christian 4-0-29-0, D. Hussey 1-0-8-0 (w-1), Watson 5.2-0-35-0

Best of three match finals series tied at 1-1. Third match at Adelaide Oval on Thursday

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mark Meadows)

