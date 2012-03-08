March 8 Scoreboard after Australia beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the third final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday to win the one-day international Tri-series which also included India.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first

Australia

M. Wade c Sangakkara b Herath 49

D. Warner c Sangakkara b Maharoof 48

S. Watson c Herath b Dilshan 19

M. Hussey run out 1

D. Hussey lbw b Maharoof 19

P. Forrest b Herath 3

D. Christian c Jayawardene b Maharoof 19

B. Lee b Kulasekara 32

C. McKay c Maharoof b Herath 28

X. Doherty not out 5

N. Lyon c sub b Kulasekara 0

Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-3) 8

Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-115 3-119 4-123 5-135 6-151 7-177 8-217 9-231

Bowling: Dilshan 10-1-41-1, Kulasekara 9.3-0-40-2, Malinga 10-0-69-0, Maharoof 10-0-40-3, Herath 10-0-36-3

Sri Lanka

M. Jayawardene b McKay 15

T. Dilshan c Hussey b Lee 8

K. Sangakkara c Watson b Lee 19

D. Chandimal lbw b McKay 5

L. Thirimanne c Warner b Watson 30

U. Tharanga c Wade b Watson 71

C. Kapugedera c Wade b McKay 7

N. Kulasekara c Lyon b Lee 15

F. Maharoof not out 18

R. Herath b McKay 0

L. Malinga b McKay 6

Extras (lb-9, w-12) 21

Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 215

Fall of wickets: 1-23 2-47 3-52 4-53 5-113 6-142 7-172 8-204 9-205

Bowling: Lee 8-0-59-3, Doherty 8-0-49-0, McKay 9.5-1-28-5, Watson 7-0-13-2, Lyon 8-0-36-0, Christian 8-1-21-0

Australia win best-of-three match finals series 2-1.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Tony Jimenez)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories