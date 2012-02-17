Feb 17 Tri-series standings after Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

P W L T BP* Total

India 4 2 1 1 0 10

Australia 4 2 2 0 1 9

Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 1 7

*Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition.

- -

Previous results: Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne

- -

Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated: Feb 19 - Australia v India, Brisbane Feb 21 - India v Sri Lanka, Brisbane Feb 24 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Hobart Feb 26 - Australia v India, Sydney Feb 28 - India v Sri Lanka, Hobart Mar 2 - Australia v Sri Lanka, Melbourne Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide* (0250)

* If required

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories