March 2 Final Tri-series standings

P W L T BP* Total

Sri Lanka 8 4 3 1 1 19

Australia 8 4 4 0 3 19

India 8 3 4 1 1 15

Sri Lanka and Australia qualify for the finals

* Bonus point awarded to sides who achieve a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition

Previous results:

Feb 28 - India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Hobart

Feb 26 - Australia beat India by 87 runs in Sydney

Feb 24 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by three wickets in Hobart

Feb 21 - Sri Lanka beat India by 51 runs in Brisbane

Feb 19 - Australia beat India by 110 runs in Brisbane

Feb 17 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by eight wickets in Sydney

Feb 14 - India and Sri Lanka tied in Adelaide

Feb 12 - India beat Australia by four wickets in Adelaide

Feb 10 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Perth

Feb 8 - India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Perth

Feb 5 - Australia beat India by 65 runs in Melbourne

Remaining fixtures (all matches are day/night and start at 0320 GMT unless stated:

Mar 4 - First final, Brisbane

Mar 6 - Second final, Adelaide

Mar 8 - Third final, Adelaide^ (0250)

^ If required

