UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 27 South Africa beat Australia by seven wickets in the second one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.
Scores:
Australia 327 for seven in 50 overs (A. Finch 102, G. Bailey 66, P. Hughes 51; Imran Tahir 2-45) v South Africa 328 for three in 46.4 overs (AB de Villiers 136 not out, F. Du Plessis 106) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.