Cricket-Bangladesh lose late wickets after Chandimal ton
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
HARARE, Sept 2 Australia beat South Africa by 62 runs in the fifth one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Scores: Australia 282 for seven in 50 overs (M.Marsh 86 not out, P.Hughes 85) v South Africa 220 all out in 44 overs (F. Du Plessis 126) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 Limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell's composed unbeaten 82 in the third test against India proved the explosive all-rounder has what it takes to succeed in the long format, Australia team mate Matt Renshaw said on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 India captain Virat Kohli will undergo scans on his injured right shoulder after missing much of the opening day's action in the third test against Australia, his team said on Thursday.