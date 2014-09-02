HARARE, Sept 2 Australia beat South Africa by 62 runs in the fifth one-day international of the triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Scores: Australia 282 for seven in 50 overs (M.Marsh 86 not out, P.Hughes 85) v South Africa 220 all out in 44 overs (F. Du Plessis 126) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)