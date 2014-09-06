UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
HARARE, Sept 6 South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the final of the one-day international triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
Scores: Australia 217-9 in 50 overs (A. Finch 54; D. Steyn 4-34) v South Africa 221-4 in 40.5 overs (F. Du Plessis 96, AB de Villiers 57 not out, H.Amla 51) (Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.