UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
CAPE TOWN, Sept 5 South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel and all-rounder JP Duminy will undergo late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's triangular series final against Australia in Harare.
South Africa, who have already lost all-rounder Ryan McLaren to injury in the series, will give the players until just before the start of play to prove their fitness.
"MRI Scans were done on Morne's right shoulder and JP's left knee earlier this week. Morne's scan confirmed an aggravation of a pre-existing rotator cuff tear which has worsened due to a high workload in Zimbabwe, while JP's scan confirmed a patella tendinopathy diagnosis," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.
"Both players have been managed through the last few games by physiotherapist Brandon Jackson but due to the worsening nature of their injuries recently, their availability for tomorrow's final will be subject to a late fitness test in the morning."
The side may feel the loss of Duminy more as he performs not just as a top six batsman, but also provides a spin option on the Harare Sports Club wickets that have turned prodigiously in recent matches. (Reporting by Nick Said,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.