KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 20 Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has passed a fitness test and cleared to play in the second test against West Indies, a team official said on Tuesday.

"He felt fine batting in the nets and we think he is fit to play tomorrow," team physio Vibhav Singh told reporters.

Tamim was nursing an elbow problem he picked up in the first test in Dhaka and underwent the fitness test after a team training session in Khulna ahead of the second test starting on Wednesday.

Bangladesh had earlier called up uncapped opening batsman Anamul Haque as Tamim's back-up for the test match.

Khulna Division batsman Anamul, top scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in August, scored two centuries in his last three first-class matches and the 19-year-old linked up the squad on Tuesday morning.

West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by John O'Brien)