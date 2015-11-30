SYDNEY, Nov 30 West Indies can compete with
Australia in the upcoming three-test series if they can exploit
the inexperience in the hosts' middle order, captain Jason
Holder said on Monday.
Leading an inexperienced squad that suffered a 2-0 humbling
in Sri Lanka on October, Holder is widely perceived to be
embarking on a 'Mission Impossible' over the next seven weeks.
The 24-year-old all-rounder, however, said Australia's
series against New Zealand, which the hosts wrapped up 2-0 in
Adelaide on Wednesday night, had revealed some chinks in the
armour of the number two side in the world.
"We saw weaknesses that we can exploit, it's important to
analyse every batsman and every bowler and come up with plans
best suited for the conditions," he told reporters in Brisbane.
"There's some new faces mixed with some guys that have been
in rich veins of form, it's important that we put some pressure
on their middle order.
"If we get early wickets with the new ball, we can get to
Sean Marsh and those guys who are working their way back into
the side, you know, put them under pressure to score it should
be a relatively competitive series.
"They have some in-form batsmen like David Warner and Steve
Smith so it's important we get them out early and put the new
guys under pressure."
Australia's middle order is the least experienced part of
the test team, with Sean Marsh, Adam Voges, all-rounder Mitchell
Marsh and wicketkeeper Peter Nevill all still trying to
establish themselves in the side.
West Indies are without all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Kieron
Pollard, who have still not been forgiven for their role in the
abandonment of last year's tour of India, while opener Chris
Gayle prefers to play lucrative Twenty20 cricket.
Despite those omissions, Holder was confident West Indies
could restore some pride after the disappointment of the tour of
Sri Lanka.
"We come with a lot of belief, if you don't have belief
there's no point in being here. We have to play aggressive
cricket, we have to play smart cricket," he added.
"Obviously, Australia's the number two side in the world and
they will come at us pretty hard. We need to learn as quickly as
possible, not be intimidated by their bowlers and just be
confident."
West Indies will warm-up for the series in a four-day match
against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.
The first test, which is followed by matches in Melbourne
and Sydney, starts next week in Hobart, where unseasonably cold
weather brought snowfall over the weekend.
"I heard about it, I've never seen snow so I'm looking
forward to it," Holder laughed.
