INDORE, India Dec 7 In-form West Indies
batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of Thursday's
penultimate one-day international against India with a hamstring
problem, the team's captain Darren Sammy said.
Stylish left-hander Bravo retired hurt when on 26 during the
third ODI in Ahmedabad on Monday, which the tourists won to stay
afloat in the series 2-1.
"Darren Bravo is out for the next game," Sammy told
reporters on the eve of the fourth ODI in Indore.
"Like we showed when Shiv (Shivnarine Chanderpaul) missed a
test (in Mumbai), young (Kieran) Powell came in and took
responsibility."
Powell, who replaced Chanderpaul in the team, made the most
of his opportunity and hit a solid 81 in the first innings of
the final test in Mumbai, which ended in a thrilling draw with
both sides on level scores.
The 22-year old Bravo scored consecutive hundreds in Kolkata
and Mumbai during the test series and has been the most
consistent batsman for West Indies on the tour.
"Yes, we will miss Bravo in the line-up. But it gives an
opportunity for someone else to come out and make a name for
himself," Sammy said.
"Our team is definitely improving, when we miss guys, the
guys come in and perform."
Chennai will host the final match of the series on Sunday.
