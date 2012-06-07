Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the world's top-ranked batsman, is doubtful for the third and final test against England after undergoing a scan on a side injury on Thursday.
No play was possible on Thursday's opening day because of heavy rain which may give the Guyanese left-hander time to recover. England have retained the Wisden trophy after winning both the first tests.
Chanderpaul scored 87 not out and 91 in the first test at Lord's and is the key player in a fragile batting unit. He is the second highest test run scorer behind Brian Lara for West Indies with 10,290 runs.
"Shiv went to hospital for a scan," a West Indies team spokesman said. "A day off gives him a chance to see how he goes."
West Indies captain Darren Sammy hinted on Wednesday that one of the two reserve batsmen, Assad Fudadin or Narsingh Deonarine, could come in if Chanderpaul's injury failed to heal.
(Reporting by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)
