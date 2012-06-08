BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, June 8 West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul could play in the rain-affected third and final test against England at Edgbaston after scan results showed a side injury was not serious.

The scan showed a strain to his side and no tear, so he could still be involved, a West Indies team spokesman said on Friday.

With Thursday and Friday's play washed out, the teams are yet to be named.

Should Chanderpaul, who averages 50 from 142 tests, be forced out of the match it would mean the end of his tour as he is not in West Indies squad for the one-day series which begins on June 16.

England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 after wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

The damp conditions at Edgbaston meant it was the first occasion in 48 years that the opening two days of a test in England had been washed out, since Australia toured in 1964. (Reporting by Richard Sydenham; Editing By Alison Wildey)