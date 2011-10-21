CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 21 Bangladesh were 255 for four wickets at the close of the first day of the first test against West Indies in Chittagong on Friday.

Scores: Bangladesh 255-4 (Tamim Iqbal 52, Mushfiqur Rahim 68 not out) v West Indies.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)