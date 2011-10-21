UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 21 Bangladesh were 255 for four wickets at the close of the first day of the first test against West Indies in Chittagong on Friday.
Scores: Bangladesh 255-4 (Tamim Iqbal 52, Mushfiqur Rahim 68 not out) v West Indies.
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 6 Australia are confident wicketkeeper Matt Wade will be fit for the upcoming test tour of India and have no plans to call up another gloveman as a precaution, according to coach Darren Lehmann.