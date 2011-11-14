(Updates at close of play)

KOLKATA Nov 14 India were 346 for five wickets at close on the first day after opting to bat first in the second test against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Scores: India 346-5 (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 73 not out) v West Indies. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)