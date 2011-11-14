Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
KOLKATA Nov 14 India were 346 for five wickets at close on the first day after opting to bat first in the second test against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
India lead the three-match series 1-0.
Scores: India 346-5 (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 73 not out) v West Indies. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.