KOLKATA, Nov 16 West Indies, who had the
follow-on enforced after being bowled out for 153, were 195 for
three wickets in their second innings against India at close on
the third day of the second test at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
India lead by 283 runs and are 1-0 up in the three-match
series.
Scores: India 631-7 declared (Gautam Gambhir 65, Rahul
Dravid 119, Vangipurappu Laxman 176 not out, Mahendra Singh
Dhoni 144) v West Indies 153 & 195-3 (Adrian Barath 62, Kirk
Edwards 60)
