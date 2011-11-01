Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
DHAKA Nov 1 Bangladesh, set 508 to win the second test against West Indies, were 164 for three wickets at the close on the fourth day on Tuesday.
Scores: West Indies 355 & 383-5 dec (D. Bravo 195, K. Edwards 86; S. Shuvo 3-73) v Bangladesh 231 & 164-3 (T. Iqbal 82 not out).
(Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty; To comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more cricket stories
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)