DHAKA Nov 1 Bangladesh, set 508 to win the second test against West Indies, were 164 for three wickets at the close on the fourth day on Tuesday.

Scores: West Indies 355 & 383-5 dec (D. Bravo 195, K. Edwards 86; S. Shuvo 3-73) v Bangladesh 231 & 164-3 (T. Iqbal 82 not out).

