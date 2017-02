NEW DELHI, Nov 7 West Indies were 21 for two wickets in their second innings at the close on the second day of the first test against India at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday.

Score: West Indies 304 & 21-2 v India 209 (V. Sehwag 55, R. Dravid 54; D. Sammy 3-35).

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Clare Fallon)

