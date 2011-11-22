(Updates at close)

MUMBAI, Nov 22 West Indies were 267 for two at the close of the opening day of the third and final test against India at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

India lead the series 2-0.

Scores: West Indies 267-2 (K. Brathwaite 68, A. Barath 62, K. Edwards 65 not out, Darren Bravo 57 not out) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by John O'Brien; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)