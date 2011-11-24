MUMBAI Nov 24 India were 281 for three wickets in their first innings, in reply to West Indies' 590, at the close of the third day of the third and final test at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

India lead the series 2-0.

Scores: West Indies 590 all out (K. Brathwaite 68, A. Barath 62, K. Edwards 86, D. Bravo 166, K. Powell 81, M. Samuels 61; V. Aaron 3-106, R. Ashwin 5-156) v India 281-3 (G. Gambhir 55, R. Dravid 82, S. Tendulkar 67 not out).