UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
LONDON May 20 England were 10 for two wickets in their second innings, chasing 191 for victory, at the close of the fourth day of the first test against West Indies at Lord's on Sunday.
Scores:
West Indies 243 (S.Chanderpaul 87 not out, S.Broad 7-72)& 345 (S. Chanderpaul 91, M. Samuels 86) v England 398 (A. Strauss 122, I.Bell 61, J.Trott 58) & 10-2
(Editing by Toby Davis)
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.