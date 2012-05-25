Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
May 25 West Indies were 304 for six wickets at the close of the first day of the second test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday.
Scores: West Indies 304-6 in 90 overs (M. Samuels 107 not out, D. Sammy 88 not out) v England
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
