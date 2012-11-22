Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
KHULNA, Bangladesh, Nov 22 ( Reuters) - West Indies were 241 for two wickets in their first innings at the close on the second day of the second test against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Thursday.
Scores: Bangladesh 387 (Abul Hasan 113, Mahmudullah 76, Nasir Hossain 52; Fidel Edwards 6-90, Darren Sammy 3-74) v West Indies 241-2 (Marlon Samuels 109 not out, Darren Bravo 85 not out) (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)