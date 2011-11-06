NEW DELHI Nov 6 West Indies were 256-5 at the close on the opening day of their first test against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Sunday.

Score: West Indies 256-5 (S Chanderpaul 111 not out, K Brathwaite 63; P Ojha 3-58) v India.

