BIRMINGHAM, England, June 8 Rain delayed the start of day two of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday after the first day was washed out.

Forecasts were for rain all day and the match could become the first test in England to lose its first two days to the weather for 48 years, since Australia toured in 1964.

England won the first two tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge. (Editing By Alison Wildey)