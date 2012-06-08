Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 8 Rain delayed the start of day two of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday after the first day was washed out.
Forecasts were for rain all day and the match could become the first test in England to lose its first two days to the weather for 48 years, since Australia toured in 1964.
England won the first two tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge. (Editing By Alison Wildey)
