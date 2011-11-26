MUMBAI Nov 26 West Indies snatched a thrilling draw with the scores level after India failed to score the three runs they needed for victory in the last over on the final day of the third and final test on Saturday.

Needing two runs to win off the last ball, Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Aaron scampered a single before Ashwin was run out while going back for an improbable second run, with India finishing on 242 for nine.

It was only the second time that a test has been drawn with the scores level. The other instance was when England failed to beat Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 1996.

Half-centuries from Virender Sehwag (60) and Virat Kohli (63) put India on course for victory and a 3-0 series win as they chased a target of 243 runs from 64 overs.

However, West Indies struck back by picking up crucial wickets during the closing stages.

Earlier, spinners Pragyan Ojha (6-47) and Ashwin (4-34) forced a batting collapse as West Indies were bundled out for 134 in their second innings after resuming on 81 for two.