BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 England have the talent and resources to find a replacement for their most prolific batsman Kevin Pietersen, who quit limited-overs cricket last week, batting coach Graham Gooch said on Thursday.

"The selectors will be meeting probably in the next day or so and formulating who they think is the best option up front," Gooch, who captained England to the 1992 World Cup final, told reporters.

"We've got some exciting young players around - (Craig) Kieswetter, (Jonny) Bairstow, (James) Taylor, (Jos) Buttler - these are all guys who are in and around the Lions and one-day team. They are not new names but they are guys I see taking English cricket forward over the next few years."

Pietersen had made a success of a new role opening the batting in England's 50-over team and in February scored 111 not out and 130 in his final two matches, against Pakistan in Dubai.

The batsman, in the team for this week's test against West Indies, said last week that the intensity of the schedule and the physical demands on his body had persuaded him to give up 20-over and 50-over cricket.

Despite looking positively towards a future without Pietersen, Gooch was sad to see him retire from the shorter format.

"Kevin is a superb player for England in all forms of the game. He's a great entertainer, he's a box-office player that excites the cricketing public, not only in this country but around the world.

"So, if you ask me is he going to be missed, sure he's going to be missed because any player who's capable of winning a match is going to be missed by a team."

The first day of the Edgbaston test was washed out on Thursday.