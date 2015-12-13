Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Dec 13 West Indies captain Jason Holder's week went from bad to worse on Sunday when he was fined 60 percent of his match fee for a slow over rate during the first test loss to Australia and could face a ban if the tourists reoffend. Australia won the Hobart test by a thumping innings and 212 runs inside three days on Saturday, going 1-0 up in a three-match series that continues with matches in Melbourne and Sydney. "(Match referee) Chris Broad imposed the fine after Jason Holder's side was ruled to be three overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration," read an International Cricket Council statement released on Sunday. Each West Indies player was fined 10 percent of their match fee for each over they were short, while Holder, as captain, forfeited double the amount. If the West Indies are found guilty of falling behind in their over rate again in Melbourne or Sydney, Holder would be forced to sit out a test match. The 24-year-old missed the second one-day international against Sri Lanka last month after West Indies were fined for a slow over rate in the opener, 10 months after a similar offence against South Africa. Each format of the game is considered separately under the rule. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek