PRETORIA Dec 18 West Indies batsman Assad Fudadin has been ruled out of the three-test tour of South Africa after fracturing a finger in fielding practice on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old fractured the little finger on his right hand during the warm-ups on the opening morning of the first test in Pretoria which is in its second day, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said on Thursday.

Fudadin, who came into the squad after Darren Bravo declined selection for personal reasons, has played in three matches starting with the England test in 2012.

The WICB are due to name a replacement at a later date. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)