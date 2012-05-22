LONDON May 22 West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who took four wickets on his debut in the first test against England, will miss the remainder of the series after suffering a back injury, the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Shannon made the complaint late in the first test against England and scans conducted following the match showed a stress reaction in the lower spine," West Indies team physiotherapist C.J. Clark said on Tuesday.

"He was subsequently ruled out of the second test and, after further consultation, we feel that to prevent this injury developing any further it is in Shannon's best interest for him to return to Trinidad & Tobago for rest and rehabilitation to ensure he is fully fit when selected for West Indies in the future."

Tino Best, who has played 14 tests and 12 one-day internationals, has been called up as replacement. Best last represented West Indies in 2009.

The second test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday. England won the first test by five wickets at Lord's on Monday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, Editing by Tom Bartlett)