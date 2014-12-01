MIAMI Dec 1 Opening batsman Chris Gayle is out of this month's West Indies tour of South Africa because of injury, with Devon Smith called up to replace him.

Gayle has not featured on the international stage since September and has struggled with a back injury although he recently played in South Africa's 'Ram Slam T20' tournament.

West Indies said in a statement that he had "been replaced due to injury" without offering any further details.

Winward Islands opener Smith has been in excellent form in regional competition with two half-centuries and a ton in his last three games but he has not played a test for West Indies since 2011.

The Caribbean side will play three tests in South Africa starting on Dec. 10 in Centurion. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)