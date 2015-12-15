MELBOURNE, Dec 15 Former West Indies captain
Chris Gayle is hopeful he can return to test cricket next year
but said he was simply not fit enough to take part in the
ongoing series against Australia.
The explosive opener arrived in Australia to play in the
domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League a few days after the
struggling West Indies team were beaten by an innings and 212
runs in the first test in Hobart.
That Gayle and other leading West Indies players such as
Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell and Samuel Badree are
playing Twenty20 while West Indies' test reputation is taking
such a battering is a matter of some controversy Down Under.
"Gayle Farce, the Windies saviour flies in ... to grab our
Big Bash cash," read the backpage headline on Sydney's popular
Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday.
Gayle, who scored the last of his 7,214 test runs for West
Indies against Bangladesh in September 2014, said his recent
back injury meant it was too early for him to be playing the
longest form of the game.
"There's no way I could have actually been part of that test
team, I'm just coming back from injury," the 36-year-old, who
made his comeback from injury in Bangladesh's Twenty20 league,
told reporters in Melbourne.
"I haven't retired from the game. Next year hopefully test
cricket is on the agenda.
"I haven't batted for such a long time. I scored 92 in a
game and the next day felt like I'd been hit by a bus," he
added. "The body will actually take time to build up gradually."
Gayle said it would take time for the inexperienced West
Indies squad led by Jason Holder to find their feet in test
cricket but he hoped they might spring a surprise in the last
two tests of the series in Melbourne and Sydney.
"It won't happen overnight," he said.
"It kind of reminded me how we used to be dominant against
Australia and it's vice versa now. Fingers crossed they can
actually turn the tables."
