March 1 Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has been left out of their preliminary squad for the limited overs series against Australia in the Caribbean as the Jamaican's row with the regional cricket board rumbles on.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) plans to meet Jamaica's Prime Minister to discuss the damaging dispute which has resulted in strong criticism from fans, media and politicians in the Caribbean island over the treatment of Gayle.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Thursday named a 30-man squad to attend fitness testing ahead of the series which begins on March 16 in St. Vincent with the first of five one-day internationals.

The squad, made up of 17 contracted players and 13 others "under consideration for selection", will train in Barbados ahead of the series.

Gayle has not played for West Indies since the 2011 World Cup following a public spat with the board.

Initially the dispute centred on Gayle's commitments to Twenty20 cricket, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, but he was later asked to apologise for an interview in which he was critical of the board and coach Ottis Gibson.

Jamaica was surprisingly not selected as a venue for the three-test series against Australia despite traditionally being home to major test games.

The WICB board of directors agreed this week that its president Julian Hunte should meet Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller "to discuss matters pertaining to cricket in Jamaica and the West Indies and Chris Gayle".

Left-hander Gayle, one of the most explosive batsmen in the sport and who is particularly effective in the shorter forms of the game, was not immediately available for comment.

Seamer Ravi Rampaul, who is under contract, is missing due to illness.

The 17 contracted players are: Adrian Barath, Carlton Baugh, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Shannon Gabriel, Nelon Pascal, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Shane Shillingford and Devon Thomas.

The 13 additional players under consideration for selection for the series are: Samuel Badree, Tino Best, Nkrumah Bonner, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Shane Dowrich, Danza Hyatt, Garey Mathurin, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Krishmar Santokie and Dwayne Smith.

