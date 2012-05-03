(Adds quotes, detail)
* Gayle not played for country for over a year
* Not picked for three-test series v England this month
LONDON, May 3 Flamboyant opener Chris Gayle has
scrapped his deal with English county Somerset to make himself
available for West Indies after ending his year-long dispute
with the cricket board.
Gayle has not been part of the West Indies team since his
attack on the board in a radio interview in April last year and
was not picked in the squad for the three-match test series
against England starting on May 17.
The 32-year-old left-hander, currently playing for the
Bangalore franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is now
eyeing a place in the three one-dayers and a Twenty20
international that follow the England tests.
"I have written to Somerset CC and advised them that I will
not be honouring the commitment I made to them when I signed a
contract with them for the 2012 Friends Provident Championship,"
Gayle said in a statement.
"I have now satisfied all of the requests of the WICB (West
Indies Cricket Board) and their selection panel... and to whom I
reiterated previous assurances given to the board regarding my
availability.
"So that there is no doubt, I confirmed to the selectors
that I was available for West Indies duty in all forms of
cricket, immediately following the conclusion of my contractual
obligations to my IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore."
The IPL is scheduled to finish on May 25 and Gayle will
still not be considered for selection for any of the test
matches.
Somerset chief executive Guy Lavender told the county
website (www.somersetcountycc.co.uk) of their "disappointment"
at the news but West Indies coach Ottis Gibson said Gayle's
appetite for international cricket had returned.
"Nobody wants to renege on contracts but the honour of
representing your country should still be very strong and Chris
is realising that," the former England bowling coach told Sky
Sports.
Gibson said he hoped Gayle, who is 22nd on the all-time list
of most ODI runs with 8,087, would return for the limited-overs
matches in June.
"Chris Gayle is our best one-day batsman and the saga that's
been going on has been going on far too long," added Gibson.
"He can add real value to our team in terms of runs so we're
looking forward to having him. He's dealt with his differences
with the board and we just get on with playing cricket."
The tourists are in Brighton for a two-day warm-up match
against Sussex starting on Saturday before they head to
Northampton for a four-day game with the England Lions from next
Thursday.
