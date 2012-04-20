UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
April 20 West Indies coach Ottis Gibson has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after comments made about the decision review systemm (DRS) during the second test against Australia.
The current series is not using the full technology, such as Hotspot and Snicko, and Gibson said his team had suffered from some decisions.
The West Indies coach argued that if the full technology was not available then it would be better not to use the DRS at all.
The ICC said Gibson's comments had broken their Code of Conduct and that he would be fined 20 percent of his match fee.
"In the pre-series meetings it was agreed that players and coaches should not engage in negative media comments. Ottis accepts that he overstepped the mark during the game and has now accepted his sanction," said Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.
The rain-affected second test was drawn leaving Australia 1-0 up heading into Monday's third and final test of the series in Dominica. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.