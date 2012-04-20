April 20 West Indies coach Ottis Gibson has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after comments made about the decision review systemm (DRS) during the second test against Australia.

The current series is not using the full technology, such as Hotspot and Snicko, and Gibson said his team had suffered from some decisions.

The West Indies coach argued that if the full technology was not available then it would be better not to use the DRS at all.

The ICC said Gibson's comments had broken their Code of Conduct and that he would be fined 20 percent of his match fee.

"In the pre-series meetings it was agreed that players and coaches should not engage in negative media comments. Ottis accepts that he overstepped the mark during the game and has now accepted his sanction," said Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The rain-affected second test was drawn leaving Australia 1-0 up heading into Monday's third and final test of the series in Dominica. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John Mehaffey)