NEW DELHI Nov 4 Taming India's free-scoring
batsmen on their own patch is considered a visiting slow
bowler's ultimate test and West Indies coach Ottis Gibson
believes leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo is up to the challenge.
Indian batsmen have traditionally harvested runs against
spin bowling of any description, something that comes as
naturally to them as their vulnerability against short-pitched
seam bowling.
England's Graeme Swann, currently the world's top ranked
spinner, will vouch how arduous the job is, having bled 191 runs
for just two wickets in the four one-dayers in India last month.
Gibson insisted Bishoo would play a prominent in the
three-match test series starting on Sunday, the same day the
spinner turns 26.
"We have to stand up to the challenge that the Indian
(batting) line-up will pose and Bishoo has a major role to play.
He just has to back his ability, believe in himself," Gibson
told reporters at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.
"Obviously he is a very talented bowler. He has already got
32 wickets in seven games in test cricket and he started playing
test cricket in May this year," Gibson pointed out.
Bishoo's maiden five-wicket haul earned West Indies a
series-clinching victory against Bangladesh on Thursday and
Gibson was also impressed by the spinner's approach to his
craft.
"He is still very new to international cricket and learning
all the time," Gibson added.
"The good thing about him is that he is always prepared to
learn. If he sees somebody he thinks can pass on some
information that would benefit him, he's not afraid to ask
questions.
"That's all you ask really from young cricketers. He has
retained the passion to learn. He is improving all the time, he
loves the game.
"We are very happy to have someone of his ability and
hopefully he will play a major part in this series."
