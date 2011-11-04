NEW DELHI Nov 4 Taming India's free-scoring batsmen on their own patch is considered a visiting slow bowler's ultimate test and West Indies coach Ottis Gibson believes leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo is up to the challenge.

Indian batsmen have traditionally harvested runs against spin bowling of any description, something that comes as naturally to them as their vulnerability against short-pitched seam bowling.

England's Graeme Swann, currently the world's top ranked spinner, will vouch how arduous the job is, having bled 191 runs for just two wickets in the four one-dayers in India last month.

Gibson insisted Bishoo would play a prominent in the three-match test series starting on Sunday, the same day the spinner turns 26.

"We have to stand up to the challenge that the Indian (batting) line-up will pose and Bishoo has a major role to play. He just has to back his ability, believe in himself," Gibson told reporters at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

"Obviously he is a very talented bowler. He has already got 32 wickets in seven games in test cricket and he started playing test cricket in May this year," Gibson pointed out.

Bishoo's maiden five-wicket haul earned West Indies a series-clinching victory against Bangladesh on Thursday and Gibson was also impressed by the spinner's approach to his craft.

"He is still very new to international cricket and learning all the time," Gibson added.

"The good thing about him is that he is always prepared to learn. If he sees somebody he thinks can pass on some information that would benefit him, he's not afraid to ask questions.

"That's all you ask really from young cricketers. He has retained the passion to learn. He is improving all the time, he loves the game.

"We are very happy to have someone of his ability and hopefully he will play a major part in this series."

(Editing by John O'Brien)

