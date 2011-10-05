DHAKA, Oct 5 (Reuters)- West Indies are happy to build a team
around youngsters and will not miss former captain Chris Gayle
in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, coach Ottis Gibson
said on Wednesday.
Gayle, who played 91 tests, scoring two triple-centuries,
and 223 one-day internationals, has not played for West Indies
since the World Cup this year after a breakdown in his
relationship with the board and Gibson.
Asked if he thought the absence of Gayle would hurt the team
in the series starting next week, Gibson emphatically said "No".
"We are not going to miss him because he is not here," the
coach told a news conference.
In an interview with Jamaican radio station KLAS Sports in
April, Gayle questioned his treatment by board members and
Gibson after he picked up an injury during the World Cup.
"Some people will think we need him. We believe we are
building a team. Of course, like I said, we need senior players
that are committed to mix with the youngsters and guide the
youngsters," added Gibson.
"Some of the youngsters have taken the opportunity very well
and done very well for us. As we continue to build for the
future, we build around those young guys and some of the senior
guys are here."
West Indies will play a Twenty20, three one-day
internationals and two tests against Bangladesh, hoping to
reverse the fate they suffered against the same opponents at
home in 2009.
Bangladesh won the ODI and test series as West Indies were
forced to field a largely inexperienced side after senior
players, led by then captain Gayle, had boycotted the series.
