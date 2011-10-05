DHAKA, Oct 5 (Reuters)- West Indies are happy to build a team around youngsters and will not miss former captain Chris Gayle in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, coach Ottis Gibson said on Wednesday.

Gayle, who played 91 tests, scoring two triple-centuries, and 223 one-day internationals, has not played for West Indies since the World Cup this year after a breakdown in his relationship with the board and Gibson.

Asked if he thought the absence of Gayle would hurt the team in the series starting next week, Gibson emphatically said "No".

"We are not going to miss him because he is not here," the coach told a news conference.

In an interview with Jamaican radio station KLAS Sports in April, Gayle questioned his treatment by board members and Gibson after he picked up an injury during the World Cup.

"Some people will think we need him. We believe we are building a team. Of course, like I said, we need senior players that are committed to mix with the youngsters and guide the youngsters," added Gibson.

"Some of the youngsters have taken the opportunity very well and done very well for us. As we continue to build for the future, we build around those young guys and some of the senior guys are here."

West Indies will play a Twenty20, three one-day internationals and two tests against Bangladesh, hoping to reverse the fate they suffered against the same opponents at home in 2009.

Bangladesh won the ODI and test series as West Indies were forced to field a largely inexperienced side after senior players, led by then captain Gayle, had boycotted the series.