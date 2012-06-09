BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 West Indies rallied to 85 for one at lunch in their first innings on the third day of the rain-affected third test on Saturday after England pace bowler Tim Bresnan claimed the wicket of Kieran Powell.

After the first two days were completely washed out, England won the toss and bowled in cloudy conditions under the floodlights.

They took the field without their leading opening bowlers James Anderson, who has been rested, and Stuart Broad, left out on Saturday morning, in line with the team's rotation policy.

Although Broad had a cold he was fit to play and his omission gave an opportunity to Graham Onions and Steven Finn.

Opener Adrian Barath was unbeaten on 40 at the interval with debutant Assad Fudadin, who came in for the out-of-form Kirk Edwards, on 15. Powell was caught at second slip by Graeme Swann off Bresnan for 24 in an opening partnerhip of 49.

England are seeking to sweep the series 3-0 but with 172 overs lost on the first two days, they may struggle to force a result in the limited time available.

Onions, playing his first test in 30 months, took the new ball and was unfortunate not to have dismissed Barath when he was on four. Barath edged the Durham seamer to third slip, but Ian Bell dropped a straightforward chance at knee height. Bell was standing in for Anderson in an unaccustomed position.

Barath looked to play his shots the longer he stayed at the crease, lofted off-spinner Swann over mid-on for a six in the spinner's first over. Left-hander Fudadin played watchfully in the 43 minutes he spent at the crease before lunch and would have gained confidence form his cover driven boundary off Finn.

Fudadin was one of four changes for West Indies with off-spinner Sunil Narine handed a debut in place of Shane Shillingford, Narsingh Deonarine replaced the injured Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tino Best came in for his first test in three years in place of the injured Kemar Roach.

England won the first two tests at Lord's and Trent Bridge. (Editing by John Mehaffey)