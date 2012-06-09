BIRMINGHAM, England, June 9 England claimed four West Indies wickets in the afternoon session on Saturday with only Marlon Samuels once again standing firm as his team struggled to 164 for five at tea on the third day of the rain-shortened third test.

Samuels was 50 not out after Adrian Barath (41), Darren Bravo (6), Assad Fuddadin (28) and Narsingh Deonarine (7) had fallen in the session. Opener Kieran Powell (24) was dismissed before lunch.

England, who lead the series 2-0, are seeking a whitewash after the first two days were washed out.

Graham Onions, recalled to the test team for the first time in 30 months having recovered from a career-threatening back injury, claimed two wickets.

Tim Bresnan also took two, with another recalled pace bowler Steven Finn taking the other wicket. England have rested their two premier fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Samuels again looked elegant at the crease and had stroked six boundaries and a six in his 76-ball minute innings. He was particularly impressive with his straight driving to spinner Graeme Swann, who he also hit for a six and four in consecutive balls to go his half-century. In the series to date his scores are 31, 86, 117 and 76 not out.

While Samuels fought, wickets fell around him. Barath was lbw to Onions after being dropped twice at third slip by Ian Bell, to spark the West Indies collapse as they slumped from 90 for one.

Darren Bravo gave a return catch to Finn, debutant Fudadin batted combatively for 110 balls before he was fended a Bresnan bouncer to Bell and Deonarine edged Onions to Andrew Strauss at first slip.

While England made two team changes, West Indies made four.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine was handed a debut in place of Shane Shillingford, Deonarine replaced the injured Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tino Best came in for his first test in three years in place of the injured Kemar Roach, while Fudadin replaced the out-of-form Kirk Edwards.

