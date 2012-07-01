July 1 West Indies claimed a 2-0 Twenty20 series
win over an injury-hit New Zealand side after a comprehensive
61-run win on Sunday in Lauderhill, Florida.
After taking Saturday's first match by 56 runs the West
Indies once again proved too good with captain Chris Gayle
firing another half-century and a superb bowling spell from
off-spinner Sunil Narine proving the difference.
The West Indies out-muscled and out-thought their opponents
over both games, allowing them to head home for a one-day series
full of confidence.
Narine claimed four for 12 in his four overs, giving New
Zealand little chance of reeling in the West Indies' 177 for
five.
New Zealand lost captain Ross Taylor, all-rounder Jacob Oram
and left-arm spinner Ronnie Hira to injury before the match and,
with Narine tightening the screws, they could muster only a
dismal 116 all out in reply.
West Indies won the toss and decided to bat with Gayle
backing up his 85 from Saturday with 53 from 39 balls, combining
with first drop Johnson Charles (36 from 32) for a 72-run
partnership to build a solid foundation.
Narine claimed both openers in successive balls at the end
of his opening over when Martin Guptill was caught for 18 and
Rob Nicol was stumped for seven.
The first of five ODI's between the two teams is set for
Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica.
